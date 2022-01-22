Man Utd 1-0 West Ham - Rangnick reaction

Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick to BBC Match of the Day: "The atmosphere (in the dressing room) is amazing. Quite rightly the boys were celebrating. They know what a massive win this was.

"Those are the best kind of wins when the other team has no time to come back. We are extremely happy with the performance and the level of physicality we played with bearing in mind we played three days ago at Brentford.

"We didn't always find the best solutions in the final third. In the last 20 minutes we had too many shots on goal when there was no realistic chance to score. We needed to be a bit more patient, but in the end it was about taking all three points.

"The red army's support during the game was amazing. I can only say thank you to all the fans.

"It's always good but today was massive and they were also aware of how important this game was. They pushed us through the whole game."