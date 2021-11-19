Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is interested in Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 27. The Italian is said to be lining up a replacement for 35-year-old Frenchman Hugo Lloris, who is in the final year of his contract at Spurs. (Mirror), external

Spurs are also interested in Bayern Munich and France midfielder Corentin Tolisso but could face competition from Internazionale for the 27-year-old. (Kicker - in German), external

Meanwhile, Burnley manager Sean Dyche says centre-back James Tarkowski, 28, is "clear minded" and "focused" despite interest from Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham. (Burnley Express), external

