Burnley v Crystal Palace: Last time out

Burnley host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Matt Lowton scored a stunning volley as the Clarets came away with a 3-0 win at Selhurst Park back in February that lifted them further away from the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche's side got off to the perfect start when Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jay Rodriguez put them 2-0 up inside the opening 10 minutes.

Lowton sealed the points at the start of the second half when he exchanged passes with Rodriguez before lashing a volley across goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and into the far corner.

The win lifted Burnley into 16th place and 11 points clear of the drop zone. The Eagles remained in 13th place, three points better off than the Clarets.