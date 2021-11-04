Wolves 2-1 Everton: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Wolves beat Everton 2-1 at Molineux in the last round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points went to players from both sides:
Raul Jimenez (3)
Michael Keane & Alex Iwobi (2)
So which Wolves and Toffees players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek 11? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 GMT on Friday before Southampton face Aston Villa.
Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out