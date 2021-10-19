Liverpool trio make Garth's team of the week

Virgil van Dijk: Make no mistake, this was a masterclass by Liverpool's red arrows. Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were not just back to their attacking best but had the sort of collaboration that won them the title two seasons ago. What's more, Virgil van Dijk looks as imperious as ever.

Roberto Firmino: It is not often someone scores a hat-trick in the Premier League and isn't named man of the match. However, that's what happened to Firmino. The Brazil forward was in blistering form against Watford but not in the same class as Salah.

Mohamed Salah: The ball from Salah for Mane which produced Liverpool's opening goal against a totally outclassed Watford had me applauding in front of the television. Why Danny Rose wants to go toe-to-toe with Salah and not insist that at least one of his team-mates provides him with some assistance on that side I don't know.

