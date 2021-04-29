BBC Sport

Bielsa 'appreciates' chairman contract comments

Published

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking before his side's Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday. The key lines from the Leeds boss:

- He said he "appreciates" the recent words of chairman Andrea Radrizzani in L'Equipe about being in discussions over a new contract but added that he prefers to comment "after the competition has finished".

- He said his lack of English is one of his "big deficits through my passage in English football".

- He backed this weekend's social media boycott, saying: "Anything that combats discrimination and the possibility to cause harm anonymously, to cause damage to someone unjustly and to do this without consequences, the reality is it should be combated."

- He confirmed Raphinha remains out for Brighton.

