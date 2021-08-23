Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City’s defeat at Manchester City won’t have surprised anyone. There’s no disgrace in losing at the Etihad as a newly promoted team but the manner of the defeat was a concern.

Daniel Farke told me that Norwich had conceded “the same goal four times” despite working on stopping balls coming in from their left-hand side in the build-up to the game. Farke is not known for making early changes so the fact he took off both Dimitris Giannoulis and Lukas Rupp at half-time underlined his frustrations.

This was meant to be a different Norwich to the one comfortably relegated two seasons ago. The club had vowed to come back wiser, stronger, more streetwise and harder to beat.

That hasn’t been in evidence so far. Defeats can be forgiven against Liverpool and Manchester City, but if the same mistakes keep occurring it could be a long season for Norwich fans.