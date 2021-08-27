Simon Stone, BBC Sport

I'm told that communication with United started to pick up about 48 hours ago.

The interesting thing today was that Cristiano Ronaldo turned up at Juventus' training ground and then left without training.

The Juve coach gave a press conference 45 minutes before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave his - and he said that Ronaldo had come into the club, said he didn't want to play for them anymore and then left.

You can't do that unless you have somewhere to go and I think Ronaldo knew at that point that Manchester United were going to come in for a bid which would be accepted.

I'm told the deal is 15m euros with the potential of another 8m in add-ons and it's all done. All that needs to happen now is a medical and contracts need to be signed. That's how quick these things can happen when you know it's going to happen.

It's an incredible deal, he's coming home.