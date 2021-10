Tottenham's England Under-21 midfielder Ryan Sessegnon is being targeted by Fenerbahce as a January signing. (Sun), external

Spurs have been linked with Saint-Etienne's English goalkeeper Etienne Green, with West Ham also interested in the 21-year-old. (TeamTalk), external

Meanwhile, Tottenham are the latest Premier League club to show interest in Stoke City defender Harry Souttar, with Aston Villa already keeping an eye on the 22-year-old Australian. (Football Insider), external

