Arsenal are set to lose striker Alexandre Lacazette for free when his contract expires in the summer. (Le10 Sport, via Mirror), external

Barcelona are keen on signing Lacazette but will face competition from fellow Spanish club Atletico Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Clubs in Germany and Italy are also interested in Lacazette, while Premier League sides West Ham and Crystal Palace could offer the 30-year-old the chance to stay in England (90min), external

