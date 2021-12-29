Chelsea 1-1 Brighton - Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says he would be "stupid" to think his side can challenge for the title while he has so many players injured and ill.

The Blues conceded a 91st minute equaliser to Brighton and are eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

On a miserable night for Tuchel, Reece James and Andreas Christensen joined Chelsea's lengthening injury list.

Asked if Chelsea's title hopes are over, Tuchel added: "How should we be in it?

The German added: "We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?

"Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league.

"We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries. Just play and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players."