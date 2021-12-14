Simon Stone, BBC Sport

The announcement came through just before midnight that Manchester United's game at Brentford was going to be called off.

The Premier League really had little option but to postpone the game given that Manchester United could not train.

This is the issue is that the Premier League has right now because something similar happened at Tottenham last week. If training grounds are closed and clubs are taking advice from health officials about that they are trying to stem the flow of positive tests.

Once they do that it disrupts preparations and clubs can argue quite easily that it puts them at a disadvantage.