Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Bruno Lage had big shoes to fill when he was appointed Wolves boss in June. After all, the club had enjoyed back-to-back top-seven finishes under Nuno Espirito Santo - as well as an FA Cup semi-final and a European campaign.

After a difficult start to the season, Wolves are moving along nicely with Saturday's extraordinary win over neighbours Aston Villa their third in a row.

It was their never-say-die spirit that really shone through at Villa Park, as they fought back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 after scoring in the 80th, 85th and 95th minutes.

The question now is: can they really push on?

As for Villa, their excellent 1-0 win at Manchester United on 25 September already seems a long time ago.

Since then, Dean Smith's side have lost consecutive games. What was alarming about their latest setback was the way they capitulated late on against their local rivals.

They need to get back to basics quickly - starting on Friday at Arsenal.