Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BBC Match of the Day: "The positive reaction was too late - it was at half-time. Second-half was a good performance until we got the sending off.

The first-half is the worst we've played and it's hard for me to explain why we played the way we did and allowed them to get in our box from nothing. The goalkeeper could go up to the half-way line and put it in the box - we were outfought.

"The boys are in a terrible place in their heads now - we have let ourselves down and the fans down. It's hard to stand here and explain that but that's football and we have to take the flack for it.

"You look at the chances they created and the goals they scored, they out-fought us, they won challenges they won second balls. Nothing you would be surprised about them trying to do. I'm just disappointed we couldn't deal with it better."