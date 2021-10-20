Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

That was a bit of a statement from Manchester City for many reasons.

Joao Cancelo turned what was an average-at-best performance against Burnley into an outstanding one against Club Bruges. He is showing why he's so valuable in a Pep Guardiola team. The goal - from his chest control to the decisive shot - sensational.

Phil Foden has got to be one of the hottest properties on the planet right now. His ability across the midfield and front line is mesmeric. Touch, pace, skill, precision, vision.

Cole Palmer will follow the path of Foden. The 19-year-old is getting increasingly more game time - and when he gets it, he takes it. His first senior goal against Wycombe last month was matched against Bruges with a lovely finish from outside the box, tucked around the goalkeeper. Again, blessed with pace and drive, I look forward to watching his development.

As for the performance, it's put them in control of finishing top of the group. It was a win they needed. Pep should be happy.