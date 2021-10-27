Stoke v Brentford - confirmed team news

Five changes for Stoke with 21-year-old Tyrese Campbell among the starters. Joe Allan is not involved while Harry Souttar is captain.

Stoke XI: Bursik, Ostigard, Souttar, Wilmot, Duhaney, Sawyers, Thompson, Tymon, Doughty, Fletcher, Campbell.

Substitutes: Sima, Davies, Smith, Chester, Vrancic, Brown, Oakley-Boothe, Surridge, Ince.

Eight changes for Brentford who start with Ivan Toney up front.

Marcus Forss, who scored four times in the last round against Oldham, comes back into the team.

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Ajer, Goode, Jorgensen, Roerslev, Bidstrup, Jensen, Ghoddos, Canos, Forss, Toney.

Substitutes: Thompson, Henry, Norgaard, Onyeka, Fosu, Maghoma, Stevens, Oyegoke, Cox.