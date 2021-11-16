Tyrone Mings says the "belief" England boss Gareth Southgate gives his players is "very special".

The Three Lions sealed their place at the 2022 World Cup with a 10-0 destruction of San Marino on Monday, with Aston Villa defender Mings scoring his first international goal.

Southgate is in talks with the FA about extending his contract, which expires after the tournament in Qatar, and Mings hopes a new deal is agreed.

"He has been a fantastic manager for me and a fantastic manager for England," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"His record speaks for itself at tournaments. I would love to see him carry on as manager.

"We take immense pride in the way we have qualified. We did it with great humility and great respect as well. We have qualified for the greatest show on earth, so another challenge is around the corner."

