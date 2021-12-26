Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea: McAllister reaction

Speaking to Match of the Day, Aston Villa assistant manager Gary McAllister said: "I think the score flatters Chelsea a bit. I thought first half, we were excellent and maybe the final pass just didn't show enough quality required at this level. Second half we started slow and we defended a bit deep and get beat by a glancing header by [Romelu] Lukaku. He has a fantastic record against Villa and is a quality player. He came on and was a handful for our backline but we could have defended a bit higher.

"I have been in touch with Steven [Gerrard] the entire time and I've been the exact same as him with no [Covid-19] symptoms, which makes it even more frustrating, but we have to carry on and he will be back for the next game because Leeds is gone [postponed]."

On Gerrard's involvement despite not being on the touchline: "There was some information coming from certain people but he [Gerrard] trusts his staff and we're a tight knit group. He's very disappointed [with the loss].

On the next game against Leeds being postponed: "Leeds are in a tough run of results. We played well at Norwich but lost that momentum by losing against Burnley. We want the games to come thick and fast because we play with intensity. We've had a chance to look at teams in different parts of the league now. Recently we have played [Manchester] City, Liverpool and Chelsea and they are just a little bit different at elite level."

On wanting five substitutions: "It's a must because we're putting too much demand on the players. It simply isn't enough time to recover and then you throw a pandemic in there as well, it's impossible to prepare a starting XI for a game."