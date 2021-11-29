BBC Sport

Brighton 0-0 Leeds: The pick of the stats

  • Since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Brighton have had 20 0-0 draws in the competition, at least six more than any other side.

  • Leeds have failed to score in each of their last six away league games against Brighton, their longest such run against an opponent since a run of six against Manchester United between 1992 and 1998.

  • There was an expected goals value of 2.7 in this game, the highest in a goalless draw in the Premier League this season.