Brighton 0-0 Leeds: The pick of the stats
Since their promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Brighton have had 20 0-0 draws in the competition, at least six more than any other side.
Leeds have failed to score in each of their last six away league games against Brighton, their longest such run against an opponent since a run of six against Manchester United between 1992 and 1998.
There was an expected goals value of 2.7 in this game, the highest in a goalless draw in the Premier League this season.