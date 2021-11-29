Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as their interim coach until the end of the season and said he was their top target for the role.

The 63-year-old German will join the Reds from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he is head of sports and development.

"Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football," said United's football director John Murtough.

"He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching."

Rangnick says he is excited and "focused on making this a successful season for the club", who are eighth in the Premier League but have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League as group winners.

It is unclear when he will formally take charge, as his arrival in the UK is still subject to a work visa being granted.

Michael Carrick will remain in charge until that is resolved, so could even lead the team into Thursday's Premier League game against Arsenal at Old Trafford.