Simon Stone, BBC Sport

New Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is scheduled to speak to the media for the first time on Friday morning, and he did not need to watch this to know some of the issues that need resolving.

Fred was not great in that opening period, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof were unconvincing in central defence, and Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes do not press in the modern manner.

But what Ronaldo, in particular, does is score goals. Lots of them.

There is also a festering history between these teams and this game added another infamous moment to the list as Emile Smith Rowe scored in bizarre circumstances.

In law, Martin Atkinson had no choice but to award the opener despite David de Gea being on the floor, having waited to blow his whistle until Smith Rowe's shot hit the net.

And by the end, after controlling a large part of the game, Arsenal must have wondered how they ended up with nothing.

