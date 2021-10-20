Everton v Watford: Head-to-head stats
Everton have never lost a home game to Watford in any competition (13 wins, two draws) – it’s the most they’ve ever faced a side at home without defeat in their history.
Watford have won three of their past eight league games against Everton (one draw, four defeats), more than they had in their first 18 such meetings with the Toffees (two wins, three draws, 13 defeats). However, they lost home and away against them in their last Premier League campaign of 2019-20.
Everton have lost five of their past eight home Premier League games against newly-promoted sides (two wins, one draw), including two of their three last season (v Leeds and Fulham). Indeed, since 2018-19, this is the most such defeats of any side, with Leicester City next on three.