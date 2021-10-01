West Ham v Brentford: Head-to-head stats

This is the first league meeting between West Ham and Brentford since April 1993, with the Hammers winning 4-0 at Upton Park in a campaign that saw them promoted and the Bees relegated from the second tier.

This is the first-ever top-flight meeting between West Ham and Brentford, with each of the previous 20 league games between the sides taking place in the second tier. Brentford’s last win against West Ham was in the 1953-54 season (though they have only met in 1992-93 since then).