Dele Alli "should have so much to offer" if he gets a move from Spurs during January, according to Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly keen to offload Alli, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn and Matt Doherty this month and Edwards insists Alli could be an outstanding signing.

"The fact there are so many on the way out highlights just how scattergun and poor the recruitment has been at Spurs," Edwards said on the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"But Alli should have so much to offer. It would be a gamble for someone to sign him but if he gets the right manager at the right club, he is still a very talented footballer."

