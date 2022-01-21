Mikel Arteta plans to use his side’s performances against Liverpool to get them motivated for their Premier League match with Burnley.

Arsenal’s five-game winning streak in December feels a long time ago after dispiriting cup defeats by the Reds and Nottingham Forest but they still sit just two points behind fourth-placed West Ham with two games in hand.

"I will show them what we've done against Liverpool and the manner of the result," he said.

"We've done a lot of good things. It was not enough to win the tie over two games against them, but this is the level that I will have to look for.

“We have to win on Sunday and look from there, because then we have a window and hopefully we can get some players back.”

Arteta’s squad remains stretched for Burnley’s visit with Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe at the Africa Cup of Nations, Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka suspended and Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers struggling with injury.

“We have to go day by day," added Arteta. “They all want to be involved as quickly as possible. It’s a massive game and we want to get back on track quickly.”