After 18 long and frustrating months, supporters are finally back in proper numbers for football matches.

We asked you to tell us about your experiences of being back in capacity crowds - and there were some emotional stories:

S Dixon: I woke early on Saturday with excited butterflies in my stomach at going back to the Etihad for the first time. The traffic was a nightmare and it was raining but it is Manchester so normal service resumed! It was emotional to be back in the ground and I couldn't actually sing along with Blue Moon at kick-off because I was welling up. There is nothing quite like the shared experience of live sport.

