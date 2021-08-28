West Ham v Crystal Palace - team news
It's early days but West Ham started the day top of the table after two wins out of two so it is unsurprising David Moyes has named the same starting line-up for the third successive game.
Declan Rice has the captain's armband as the Hammers look to make it three wins out of three.
Crystal Palace are still seeking a first win under Patrick Vieira.
The Palace boss makes one change following last week's goalless draw with Brentford as Jordan Ayew comes in for Jeffrey Schlupp.
Palace announced the signing of Watford midfielder Will Hughes earlier. He will have to wait to get involved.