Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

It’s difficult to read too much into the Community Shield defeat for Manchester City.

Ultimately, they lost - but the reality is, with a host of England and Brazil internationals out, it was far from a full-strength team at Wembley.

Those absent players will return to training on Monday, but Pep Guardiola has already hinted that the first Premier League game of the season at Tottenham on Sunday might come too soon for them.

It was good to see Sam Edozie and Cole Palmer get a stern test on Saturday. Both will learn and improve from the experience.

Although both made errors, there was enough promise and ambition to show a route from the elite development squad to first team.