- Luke Shaw’s assist for Harry Maguire was the first time two Manchester United players have combined for an England goal at a major tournament since David Beckham assisted Paul Scholes against Portugal in Euro 2000.

- Shaw became the first England player to assist two goals in a game at a major tournament since Beckham did so against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2006 World Cup.

