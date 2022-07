Morelos set for new long-term deal - gossip

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is set to end any uncertainty over his future by putting pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the club. (Glasgow Times), external

Ibrox boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst insisted Colombia international Morelos is 'very positive' about signing a new deal on Monday. (Sky Sports), external

Meanwhile, Van Bronckhorst has called for consistency from his players as they aim to wrestle the title back off rivals Celtic. (Daily Record), external

Read all Tuesday's Scottish gossip.