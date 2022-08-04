Heart of Midlothian's bid to sign South Korea international Lee Seung-woo could be delayed as K-League 1 club Suwon are reluctant to lose the 24-year-old mid-season despite a three-year contract being lined up with the former Barcelona forward. Meanwhile, talks are continuing with Jacob Davenport, the midfielder on trial after the 23-year-old's release by Blackburn Rovers. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

