Colin Fray, BBC Radio Nottingham

So, here we go, then!

And in truth, after 23 years out of the big show, Forest fans have very little idea of what to expect from the Premier League. What is for sure, is that they’re determined to enjoy the ride!

It’s a ride which began last September at the bottom of the Championship, rose all the way to a Wembley play-off final and tumultuous celebrations. The hope now is that the rise of the sleeping giant can continue – at least to keep their place in the top flight for another season.

Forest, though, are looking for more than that. They want to compete, not just 'hang on', and their summer spending and recruitment reflects that. There have been a lot of "noises off" about Forest’s spending this summer, but it’s a recruitment drive that had to happen.

At the time of writing, 19 players have left the City Ground this summer, including eight of the squad involved in that play-off final success, five of whom started the game. Twelve players have been signed – one of whom was immediately loaned back out.

The necessary rebuild has seen a big jump in the quality of players recruited, and in signing the likes of Dean Henderson, Neco Williams and Jesse Lingard, they’ve proven they can hold their own off the pitch. Now it’s about proving they can do it on the pitch, too.