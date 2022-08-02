'Fulham's defence issues are inexcusable'

Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

With just a few days until we open the season against Liverpool, the feeling amongst the fanbase is definitely one of panic and deja vu.

While we've made some smart signings (Joao Palhinha in particular), the fact that we are going into a Premier League season with just two senior centre-backs is a massive recruitment failure. As much as everyone loves Tim Ream, he's 35 soon, and the idea of him against Nunez, Salah and co on Saturday is filling many Fulham fans with dread.

It's not just the fans who are twitchy though.

Marco Silva's comments about only having 16 senior players after the Villarreal game were pretty damning. Minutes after those comments, established journalists were suddenly given a tip-off that we have offers in for four different centre-backs.

All of it feels pretty desperate and, given the fact promotion was effectively nailed on from February onwards, it's quite inexcusable.