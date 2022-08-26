Palace haven't changed, have City?

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Last season, Manchester City dropped five points against Crystal Palace - defeat at the Etihad coupled with a draw at Selhurst Park. The Blues failed to score in either game - the only team they failed to do so against in the campaign.

When Pep Guardiola was giving his analysis, he said Patrick Vieira's side carried an "incredible amount of quality".

"They defend really well," he added. "With Eze and Edouard, they have weapons and experienced players in the middle."

Of course, on a basic level, the Eagles have changed personnel, but their approach remains similar. We saw against Liverpool that they resist the attacks, and launch a long ball for a counter-attack - Wilfried Zaha with the finish.

As for City, they have a slightly new style - focusing on the centre-point up front of Erling Haaland.

In 2021-22, City struggled in the 18-yard box against Palace. They were happy to let the Blues have the ball out wide, and City didn't have clinical edge in the penalty area. That changes this year.

Can they break down Palace? Can they breach Guaita's goal? Find out from 14:00 BST on Saturday on BBC Radio Manchester, where I'll be alongside former Blues midfielder Jim Whitley