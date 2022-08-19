Morgan Gibbs-White says the chance to work with Steve Cooper was "a big influence" in his decision to move to Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old ended a 14-year spell at Wolves by moving to the City Ground.

"I felt like I needed something different," he said. "I felt like I hit a brick wall there and Forest is the perfect place."

Asked about Cooper, Gibbs-White said: "He knows me. He did have a big influence. We have a good relationship on and off the pitch.

"The club are heading in the right direction and you can see what the head coach wants to do. I believe in the project and we want to build something for the future."