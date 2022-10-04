Manchester City and FC Kobenhavn last faced each otherin the 2008-09 Uefa Cup, with City winning 4-3 on aggregate thanks to a 2-1 victory in the second leg via a Craig Bellamy brace.

This is Manchester City’s first Champions League match against Danish opponents. They have beaten teams from 14 of the 15 nations they’ve faced previously, failing only against Scottish sides (P2 D2).

Manchester City are unbeaten across their past 21 home matches in the Champions League (W19 D2), a run that started with a 6-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in November 2018. The last English side to go on a longer unbeaten run at home in the competition were Manchester United between 2005 and 2009 (23 games).

Manchester City have played 34 home group-stage matches to date and have scored in each one – they are the only team to have played 10+ home games in the group stages without failing to score.