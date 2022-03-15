Ben Livingstone, TalkBFC, external

The away fans were fantastic on Saturday and in full voice for all 90 minutes - but that was a complete contrast to what was seen on the pitch. From the tactics to the starting 11, everything was wrong.

How do we expect to stay up if we play like that? Many results went against us at the weekend - putting us in 19th – and it now looks an impossible mission to stay up.

At the start of the game there was a lot of optimism. A game which many felt was a defining game in our season.

However, with Maxwel Cornet missing the limited chances he gets and Wout Weghorst not being in front of goal all that often, it really asks the question of where our goals are going to come from.

With a three-week break until we play Manchester City at home, things aren’t looking good.

Watford and Leeds are starting to pick up results so really it’s all on us. Our shocking form against those teams around us is really costing us.

Something needs to change and fast.