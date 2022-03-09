Steven Gerrard says he is "excited" to see forwards Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings develop a partnership at Aston Villa as his side prepare to face relegation strugglers Leeds United.

Watkins and Ings both scored during Villa's impressive 4-0 victory over Southampton last weekend and Gerrard described the pair as "unplayable" after the match.

"I really fancied it and it’s worked really well in the last two weeks," he said. "There’s certainly potential for them to grow and get better. I’m really excited about it.

"When we turned up, Danny had a hamstring injury then got a bit of a re-injury. It was stop-start for Danny.

"For Ollie, he came out of the blocks strong, scored goals and then had a bit of a dip – but that happens with forwards. I felt the time was right to get them both in and talk about what I was going to be doing.

"It’s a lot easier when you’ve got good players who get on well on and off the pitch. They’re involved in each other’s groups off the pitch and they talk a lot about the game."