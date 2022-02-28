How the Carabao Cup final unfoldedImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy produced a string of outstanding saves, including a double-stop to deny Naby Keita and Sadio ManePublished40 minutes agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Joel Matip heads in at the back post following a free-kick from Alexander-Arnold, but VAR ruled the goal out because Virgil van Dijk was offside in the build-upImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Despite four disallowed goals, nothing could separate the two sides and the final headed to penalties. Harvey Elliot scored the Reds' ninth penalty of the shootoutImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, With every outfield player having found the net, it was then down to Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to convert from 12 yards - with his opposite number Kepa Arrizabalaga unable to repeat the featImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Jordan Henderson lifts the trophy with his team on the famous Wembley balcony