Mike Richards, The Unholy Trinity Everton Podcast, external

Saturday at St Mary’s was the second episode of Everton away from home that Frank Lampard has witnessed since his arrival.

Gone was the intensity and drive from seven days earlier. The undulating confidence took a downward trajectory far too easily, with only Jordan Pickford deserving of any kind of praise.

With no away win since August, the showing may have come as little surprise to many.

Everton often reverted to type, with long balls up to the unfit Dominic Calvert-Lewin, after the loss of the ball in midfield led to the first Southampton goal. That was enough for some players to hide away and not take the responsibility needed to claw our way back into the game.

It’s that issue that the manager and his backroom team need to sort out - and fast. The reliance on the Goodison Park crowd to get the team over the line cannot be taken for granted.

We need points on the board to ensure our Premier League status. Running away from a less than hostile Southampton crowd just won’t cut it.

Can the real Everton Football Club please stand up?