We asked you to send your questions on Manchester United to our reporter Simon Stone, who has been with the squad on summer tour.

Shaune from Brighton asked: From what I have seen in both the team and the environment so far under Erik ten Hag, there has been a massive uplift in attitude and performance, in both training as well as matches. But will Cristiano Ronaldo have a negative impact on the squad again?

Simon Stone: This is the great unknown. Speak to people on this trip - I interviewed Raphael Varane and asked him about Ronaldo - and they will back him. But what else can they say?

Ronaldo was a divisive influence on the squad last season. But some people will say that comes from an attitude that has only ever accepted the best - and last season was way off that.

The pictures of him training wearing United shorts suggest commitment. But the continued talk of him wanting to play in the Champions League suggests the exact opposite. We will only know the answer here when - or if - he comes back. And then it is Ten Hag's job to manage the situation.

What I do think is Ten Hag has more power to leave Ronaldo out of his team than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick did last season.

