James Mountford, BBC Radio Merseyside

A lengthy injury-list, a suspension for the newly-signed star striker, a loss of form, or simply handling the adjustment to the departure of Sadio Mane. Perhaps the answer to Liverpool’s below-par start to the season lies in all of the above.

Just some perspective – with only three games gone a win over Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday could take the Reds to sixth depending on other results. Modern day football means every result – third or 33rd game – gets scrutinised and magnified fully but just as Arsenal won’t be preparing for a title parade, let's remember there are still 105 points to play for.

However, the standards Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have set lately means two points from nine is legitimate cause for concern. As is the worrying trend of conceding the first goal in nine of their last 11 games.

On Monday, there was plenty of attrition but not enough end product. Klopp was correct to say his side may well have drawn or won the game, so Liverpool are not miles off the pace, but they need to start games better than they have so far.

It also spoke volumes that for a manager who banged the drum consistently for the five subs rule, he only used three from the options at his disposal.

Back-to-back home games are definitely a good thing as home comforts rarely let Liverpool down but Klopp will need players who disappointed at Old Trafford on Monday to come good.

The transfer window is still open of course – Liverpool are not known for late business but the signing of Luis Diaz at the close of the January window last season proves they are willing to move if the circumstances are right.

But for now, Klopp and his players will go into Saturday knowing they need to right a few wrongs against Bournemouth, who are managed by the last manager to win a league game at Anfield.