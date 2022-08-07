Everton 0-1 Chelsea: Analysis

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Chelsea were solid rather than spectacular, but they got the job done at Everton against opponents and at a stadium where they have struggled in the past, so manager Thomas Tuchel will be a happy man.

He introduced summer signings Raheem Sterling and Kalibou Koulibaly but kept £62 Marc Cucurella on the bench until late on.

It was Jorginho’s penalty that settled an undistinguished game that, despite victory, may only increase Tuchel’s believe that new owner Todd Boehly will need to provide him with further reinforcements before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea still possess a squad full of strength but, at this stage, it does not necessarily look like one that is ready to challenge the likes of Liverpool or Manchester City in the title race.

The top four seems a more realistic possibility and to ensure they can battle it out even more with Tottenham and Arsenal, then Tuchel is right to suggest his Chelsea squad needs bolstering further.

The opening day is all about the result, however, and Chelsea ground it out at Goodison Park.