Tuchel on the race for the top four, Azpilicueta and Havertz
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
On the club’s ambitions in the Premier League, Tuchel said: “Sixteen points behind Manchester City is obviously too much so we are not speaking about winning the title. We have to realise we are in a race for the top four and push ourselves to the limit.”
He heaped praise on club captain Cesar Azpilicueta for his service to the club: “He deserves all the trophies he has won because he embodies everything Chelsea stands for. He is relentless, humble while at the same time being a warrior. Everyone wishes the best for him.”
He also credited back-up goalkeeper Kepa for his professionalism and form: “He is so good in training and in games, he could be number one. He’s an outstanding character, a fantastic team player and is a huge part of our group.”
He is pleased with the development of Kai Havertz, who scored winners in the Champions League final and the Club World Cup final: “He has stepped up twice in big matches in crucial moments and that can only be good for him. He has really stepped it up and is becoming more reliable – he now expects to score more goals.”