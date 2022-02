Everton will be without Yerry Mina, who sustained a thigh injury during Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at Newcastle.

They'll also be without Demarai Gray who was also forced off on Tuesday night and Fabian Delph.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa will select from an unchanged squad.

Junior Firpo is expected to return next week, while Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips are stepping up their recoveries.

Who replaces Demarai Gray in your starting XI?

Who should start for Leeds?