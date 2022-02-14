Manchester United have averaged fewer goals per game under Ralf Rangnick than they have under any other manager in Premier League history (1.4 – 14 goals in 10 games).

Southampton have shipped 98 Premier League goals against Manchester United, 13 more than they have against any other side.

For only the second time in their Premier League history, United have failed to win back-to-back matches despite being ahead at half-time in both, having last done so in December 1998.

Saints' Ralph Hasenhuttl has faced Manchester United more times without winning than he has against any other opponent in his managerial career (seven - drawn four, lost three).