West Ham talking point: Fatigue taking its toll

As yesterday’s game wore on, cracks appeared in the system that can only be explained by fatigue. West Ham have already played 36 games this season, more than everyone around them, with only one Covid suspension.

With at least 16 games left, there’s still so much to play for but they can only rely on the players that started the season. They needed something to change yesterday but Moyes barely had any answers from the bench.

That's because of his decision not to strengthen in January. It was clear they needed bodies, especially up front and ideally in defence. Nothing happened and now the players are expected to play at least the equivalent of half a league season between the middle of February and May, on top of the close to full league season they've already played.

The consequences of that decision are showing. While West Ham's form on paper reads well, the performances have told a different story. Michail Antonio, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal are just three players seemingly struggling with the sheer volume of games.

West Ham have a big opportunity to finish in the Premier League's top four, but will not achieve that playing like they are.

It might still work out, but the signs aren't looking good.