Manchester United have the chance to prove they are a unified team in the hostile atmosphere of the Metropolitano Stadium tonight when they face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, says former Everton and England midfielder Leon Osman.

Bruno Fernandes denied recent reports of a dressing-room split on the eve of the game, pointing to Sunday’s Premier League win at Leeds as evidence the players are “sticking together”.

“Fernandes is making the right noises his manager and the fans will want to hear, but time will tell whether those noises are real or not,” Osman told the BBC's European Away Days podcast.

“One or two victories doesn’t bring that unity, you need to do it over a longer period, particularly in the big games, like this one.

“It will be similar in atmosphere to what they faced at Leeds. They will come under severe pressure, as they did at Leeds, and how do they stand up to it?

“Against Southampton and Burnley recently, they weren’t up to the challenge and couldn’t turn that momentum back round.

“Usually if you get drawn against Atletico, you are in for a difficult time - but the feeling is different this season. Liverpool showed it is possible to win here [3-2 in the group stage], but what are we going to get from Manchester United? That is the key. We have not seen it consistently enough this season."

United will face a “stern test” against a side with a “unique manager” in Diego Simeone, whose “teams are an extension of what he is", Osman added.

“When he is at his most animated, his teams are quite often at their best. He has that effect on the stadium. Even when you think you have quietened the fans down, he has the ability to turn to them and get them going all over again."

You can hear more on United on the European Away Days podcast on BBC Sounds and listen to live commentary on the game tonight from 19:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Live.