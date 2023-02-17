Vieira on Zaha, goals and Brentford
- Published
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Brentford.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Wilfried Zaha is still a “couple of weeks” from being able to train, while Joel Ward can train from Monday and James McArthur is able to travel with the squad to Brentford after a good week.
Despite Brentford’s fine form, Vieira said “it’s about ourselves” and called on his side to be “disciplined” in how they play.
He warned Brentford put a high number of crosses in to the box and pointed to their ability to win second balls consistently.
He did not commit to whether Albert Sambi Lokonga will feature and says he will make his mind up on selection nearer the fixture, though added he was “happy” with what the on-loan Arsenal midfielder has done in training.
Vieira’s main comment saw him call on his side to be “more ruthless” in both penalty areas, adding: “The opportunities and chances are there. We created opportunities and chances but we don’t take them.”
On the lack of goals he added: “The biggest improvement I want to see is us scoring more goals. I think it’s a mindset and has to be more ruthless in front of goal with more determination. We have to improve the quality as well, in the last third we have been making a lot of wrong decisions.”
In outlining why Brentford are achieving so much, Vieira pointed to “stability”, adding: “Having a really clear idea of how they want to play and the profile of players they bring in to play that style of football. When you have stability it gives you hope to perform and get the best of all the players you have around.”