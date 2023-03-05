St Mirren 1-5 Celtic: Analysis

BBC Scotland's Andy Campbell

Of the first-half's two big turning points - Mark O'Hara's penalty opener for the hosts and teammate Charles Dunne's red card, the latter by far had the biggest impact.

Until that point, St Mirren had restricted Celtic. Dunne in particular made a number of interceptions as the home side left men spare in the box in anticipation of Celtic deliveries from wide areas.

St Mirren did well to make it to half-time ahead, but the sheer amount of possession Celtic had after the break and the impact of Liel Abada turned the match into a routine Celtic win.